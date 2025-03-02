Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.20 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.81). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 690,593 shares trading hands.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £909.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

