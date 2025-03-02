SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 339,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 230,635 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $26.04.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

