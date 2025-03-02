SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lifted by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

