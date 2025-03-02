SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,058,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 2,343,949 shares.The stock last traded at $52.33 and had previously closed at $52.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

