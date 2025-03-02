SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Declares Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

MBND traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

