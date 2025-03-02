SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Declares Dividend of $0.16

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYBL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,674 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.