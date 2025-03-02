SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Declares Dividend of $0.16

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:HYBL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,674 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.
About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF
