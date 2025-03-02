SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $233.49 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,265,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,113,153 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,265,932.17443976 with 898,113,153.17443976 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26325305 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $13,130,345.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

