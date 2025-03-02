Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 140,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 170,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.