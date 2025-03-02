SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,179 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI opened at $18.30 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

