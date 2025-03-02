SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,422. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

