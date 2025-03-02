Social Media Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, GoDaddy, HubSpot, Omnicom Group, and Expedia Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are the shares of companies primarily involved in the development and operation of platforms that enable online networking, content sharing, and digital communication. These stocks typically derive their revenue from advertising, subscriptions, and platform-based services, and their market performance is influenced by factors like user engagement, technological innovation, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 9,522,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,786. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.51.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. 6,265,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,513. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 8,634,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078,898. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,053. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.81.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $724.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,687. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8,050.45, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $739.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.47.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,080. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

