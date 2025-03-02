Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

NYSE SNOW opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.