Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,528,625. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.