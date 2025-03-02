Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

