Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

