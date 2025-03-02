Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.87 and a 200-day moving average of $529.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

