Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

