Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

