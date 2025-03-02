Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,707,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $622.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

