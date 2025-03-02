Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 33,513 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

