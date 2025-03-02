Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.