Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

