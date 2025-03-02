Skorpios Trust Reduces Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Skorpios Trust trimmed its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Stoke Therapeutics comprises about 99.8% of Skorpios Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Skorpios Trust owned approximately 13.04% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $76,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $33,592.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,250.54. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

