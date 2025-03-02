SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $154.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $126.41 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

