SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SITIY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611. SITC International has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

