Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $45.60.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.