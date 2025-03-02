Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Expands By 76.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Zalando Trading Down 1.1 %

Zalando Company Profile

ZLNDY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

