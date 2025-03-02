Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Expands By 161.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
About Yoshiharu Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshiharu Global
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.