Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Expands By 161.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

