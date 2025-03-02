Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Drops By 67.1%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WINT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $737.43.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

