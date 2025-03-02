Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 55.9%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDL stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.85. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
