Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 55.9%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDL stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.85. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

