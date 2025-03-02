Short Interest in Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Expands By 100.0%

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vicat Stock Performance

Vicat stock remained flat at $40.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Vicat has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

