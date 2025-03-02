Short Interest in Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Expands By 100.0%

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vicat Stock Performance
Vicat stock remained flat at $40.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Vicat has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $41.68.
Vicat Company Profile
