Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Increases By 117.8%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the January 31st total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

USEG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 420,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,736. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

