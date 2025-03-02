Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Decreases By 70.5%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

