Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Rises By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

TYOYY opened at $66.50 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $129.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

