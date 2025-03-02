Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 68.5%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SPXCF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
About Singapore Exchange
