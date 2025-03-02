Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 68.5%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.6 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPXCF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

