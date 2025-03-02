Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rises By 60.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 13,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,307,820.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,624,018 shares of company stock valued at $206,917,425 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.