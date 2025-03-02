Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declines By 65.5%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

