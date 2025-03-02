Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Rises By 157.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the January 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 172,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
