Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Rises By 157.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the January 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 172,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

