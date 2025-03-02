Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Drops By 76.6%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nidec Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $4.46 on Friday. Nidec has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.