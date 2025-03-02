Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Decreases By 73.9%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Transactions at My Size

In other My Size news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,240. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.03% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

My Size Price Performance

MYSZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. My Size has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Featured Stories

