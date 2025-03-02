Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Rises By 240.6%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the January 31st total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UAE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

