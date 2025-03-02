Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 38.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 709,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

