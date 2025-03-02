Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Decreases By 39.1%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) by 422.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 764,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

