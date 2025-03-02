Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Rises By 220.0%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IPHYF stock remained flat at $2.90 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.
About Innate Pharma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.