Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 75.3%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 44.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,828,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,504,930. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $876,708.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

