Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Decreases By 46.3%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,897. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,083 shares of company stock valued at $42,607. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

