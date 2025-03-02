Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 40.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GRID traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,194,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,391,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.