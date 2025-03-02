Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 40.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ GRID traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
