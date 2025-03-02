Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Rises By 150.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $90.30.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
