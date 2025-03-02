Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Rises By 150.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $90.30.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8,348.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 218.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.