Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 59.1%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.