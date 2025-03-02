Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Decreases By 46.2%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

EuroDry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.67. 2,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. EuroDry has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.76.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

